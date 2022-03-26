Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Buys $16,537.50 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $16,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. 411,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,147. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
