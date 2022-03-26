Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Buys $16,537.50 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) CFO Derek Reisfield acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $16,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. 411,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,147. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,062 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Ondas by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 320,608 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

