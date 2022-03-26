ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.