Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

