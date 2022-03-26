OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider René Kamminga Purchases 2,656 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) insider René Kamminga acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,009.28 ($1,328.70).

Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 36.75 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.86. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £32.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.