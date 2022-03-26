Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,401,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,109. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

