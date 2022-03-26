Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

