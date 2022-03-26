Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.