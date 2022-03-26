Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
