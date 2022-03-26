Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.38 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

