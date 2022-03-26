Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 22,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 101,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About Osino Resources (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

