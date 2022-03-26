Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBTC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,633. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

