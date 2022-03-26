OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,800 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 3,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:DEXSF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:DEXSF stock opened at 8.15 on Friday. OTCMKTS:DEXSF has a 1 year low of 6.95 and a 1 year high of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of 7.78.

