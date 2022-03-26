Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) vs. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Financial Comparison

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.89%

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ottawa Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.72 $2.90 million $1.03 14.37 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.38 $154.66 million $0.90 24.17

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Ottawa Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

