Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

