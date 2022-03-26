Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63.
About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.