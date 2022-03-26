Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

OXBR opened at $6.63 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

