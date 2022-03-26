Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

