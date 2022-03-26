Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.93. 230,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

