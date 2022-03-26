Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 5.47 $39.58 million $0.80 5.11 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 106.48% 6.57% 3.76% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust was formed on April 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

