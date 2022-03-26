PageGroup’s (PAGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($10.01) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAGE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.61) to GBX 770 ($10.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662 ($8.72).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 497.20 ($6.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 551.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 612.74. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 691 ($9.10). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($597,408.78). Also, insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,657.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

