PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,127.00

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $19.19 million and $226,127.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07024395 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,646.49 or 0.99857899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043415 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

