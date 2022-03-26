Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $710.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.94.

PANW stock opened at $622.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $622.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.26 and its 200-day moving average is $519.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $279,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $240,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $388,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $27,980,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

