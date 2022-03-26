Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $78.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $501,430 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Palomar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR remained flat at $$64.12 during trading on Monday. 194,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

