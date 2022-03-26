Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

