Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.56. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

