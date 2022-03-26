Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Shares of FBHS opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.