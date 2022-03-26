Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

