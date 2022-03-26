Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $176.80 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.97 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

