Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

