Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.