Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.54. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

