Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Up 234.0% in March

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.21.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.