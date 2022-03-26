PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 219.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 54.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.