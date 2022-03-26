PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $20.50

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of PBF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 89,556.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

