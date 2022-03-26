PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of PDCE opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

