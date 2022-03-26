Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 773 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 773 ($10.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.85) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON stock traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 786.40 ($10.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,749,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.63). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 653.06. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.60), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,765,309.33).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.