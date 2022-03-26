Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEB. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

