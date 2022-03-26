Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.