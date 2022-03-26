Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Shares Down 4.8%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.57.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

