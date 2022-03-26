Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Shares Down 4.8%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.57.
About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.