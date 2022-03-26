Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.47 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pentair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pentair by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

