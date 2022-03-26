Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to announce $74.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.47. 52,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

