Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.92. 1,485,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

