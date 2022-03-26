Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,586. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

