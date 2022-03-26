PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 80,053 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.08.

In related news, insider Eskil Jersing bought 768,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,064.21 ($30,363.63).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

