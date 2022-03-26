PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 40,200 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,295,813.61.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$366,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$443.00.

TSE PHX opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.03. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

