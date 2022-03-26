Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 438,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,368. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.