Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.08.

PDD stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

