Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $45.53. 524,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,818,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

