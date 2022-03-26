Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

