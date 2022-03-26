Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNW. Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

