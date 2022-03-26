Piper Sandler Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $9.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

