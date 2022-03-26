Piper Sandler Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $9.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.
About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.