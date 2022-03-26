PlayDapp Trading Up 35.2% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $401.62 million and approximately $128.98 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

